The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.06

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 114694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

