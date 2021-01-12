The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.49 Billion

Brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $11.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.92 billion and the lowest is $11.17 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $12.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $32.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.