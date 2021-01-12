The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.67

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.55, with a volume of 3883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 178.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

