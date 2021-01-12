The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 59,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,627. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.