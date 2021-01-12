The Sage Group plc (SGPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The Sage Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

