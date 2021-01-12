The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

