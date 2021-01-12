The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,726 shares of company stock worth $13,138,618 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 73.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

