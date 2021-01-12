The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 231.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $39,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.85. 7,027,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

