The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider James Carman Sells 192 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider James Carman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $15,012.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $180,071.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HHC opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

