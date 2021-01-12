The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.65.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.