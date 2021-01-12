The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $320.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE GS opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $295.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

