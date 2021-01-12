The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GS opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $295.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

