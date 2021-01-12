The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

