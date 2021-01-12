The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

