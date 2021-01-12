The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.