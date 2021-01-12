The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 54,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,956. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

