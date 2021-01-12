The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

