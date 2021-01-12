The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. The company is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, for expanding footprint in potential markets. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp.’s businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the mid-single-digit range in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company's debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the third quarter increased sequentially.”

Get The AES alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The AES from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

AES opened at $25.46 on Monday. The AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 25.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The AES by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 49.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 74,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.