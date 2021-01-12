Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THLLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

