TFF Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,906% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 63,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,008,862.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

