Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $401,250.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 372,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,894. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

