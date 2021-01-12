Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $35,244.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $723.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,469.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $698.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $880.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $688.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.78. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $883.44.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

