Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.5%

Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.33. 217,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 236,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOYB. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teucrium Soybean by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Teucrium Soybean by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

