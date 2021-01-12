Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.15). 17,881,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £23.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

