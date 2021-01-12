TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0011

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $108,643.31 and approximately $117,706.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.