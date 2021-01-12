Terracoin Hits Market Capitalization of $332,481.99 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $332,481.99 and $248.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.01358490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00549669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00201901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

