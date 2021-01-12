Ternio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Ternio has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars.

