Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 16,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.