Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $45.44 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -349.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

