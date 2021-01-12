Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.89.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $45.44 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -349.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.
In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
