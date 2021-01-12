Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.50. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Telos stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

