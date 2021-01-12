Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

