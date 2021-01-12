Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TLTZY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. 10,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

