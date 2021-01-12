TD Securities Trims Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Target Price to C$70.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on L. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.40.

Shares of L opened at C$64.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.01 and a 1-year high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

