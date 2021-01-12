TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLG stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. TD has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

