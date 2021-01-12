Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.31 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

