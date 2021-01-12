Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 8.4%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,911,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,543,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

