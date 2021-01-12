Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 28,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,578. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.