Tapestry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,957% compared to the average volume of 448 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

