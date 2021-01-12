SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 84,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) Company Profile (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

