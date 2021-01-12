Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.