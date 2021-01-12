Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for approximately $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $308.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

