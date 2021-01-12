Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.42.

SNV stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

