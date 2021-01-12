Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

SNV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 896,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

