Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.89. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

