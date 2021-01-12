SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

SYNNEX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.86.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,933.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

