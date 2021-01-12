SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
