SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

