SyncFab 1-Day Volume Tops $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

