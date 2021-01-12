Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €101.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.86 ($130.42).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.22. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.