Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.30 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

