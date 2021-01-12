Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

