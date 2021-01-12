Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SVCBF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $18.33.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
